The Seattle Mariners Are Serving Toasted Grasshoppers

They come as a side order or sprinkled on tacos...

By Darryl on the Drive

Baseball games have long been associated with a variety of food & snacks. Likely because during the span of 9 innings fans have nothing else to do but eat.

The Seattle Mariners are the first to offer their fans a snack that I used to chase in my parents backyard as a kid. Grasshoppers, toasted with a hing of seasoning.

 

They can be purchased as a side, or sprinkled in tacos and the reviews seem to be pretty good…

 

They even sold out on Opening Day, over 300 cups = 13lbs of grasshoppers…

 

Beer & grasshoppers are the new beer & peanuts combination…

