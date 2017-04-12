The Seattle Mariners Are Serving Toasted Grasshoppers

Baseball games have long been associated with a variety of food & snacks. Likely because during the span of 9 innings fans have nothing else to do but eat.

The Seattle Mariners are the first to offer their fans a snack that I used to chase in my parents backyard as a kid. Grasshoppers, toasted with a hing of seasoning.

UPDATE: The Mariners sold 310 orders (4 oz cup for $4) of toasted grasshoppers at yesterday’s home opener pic.twitter.com/ZRKebWY2zq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2017

They can be purchased as a side, or sprinkled in tacos and the reviews seem to be pretty good…

They even sold out on Opening Day, over 300 cups = 13lbs of grasshoppers…

@darrenrovell Just had some. They aren’t bad. A tad spicy but good! pic.twitter.com/ubtNUoBonx — Tyler Hanberg (@TylerHanberg) April 12, 2017

Beer & grasshoppers are the new beer & peanuts combination…