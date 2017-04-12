The Seattle Mariners Are Serving Toasted Grasshoppers
They come as a side order or sprinkled on tacos...
Baseball games have long been associated with a variety of food & snacks. Likely because during the span of 9 innings fans have nothing else to do but eat.
The Seattle Mariners are the first to offer their fans a snack that I used to chase in my parents backyard as a kid. Grasshoppers, toasted with a hing of seasoning.
UPDATE: The Mariners sold 310 orders (4 oz cup for $4) of toasted grasshoppers at yesterday’s home opener pic.twitter.com/ZRKebWY2zq
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2017
They can be purchased as a side, or sprinkled in tacos and the reviews seem to be pretty good…
@darrenrovell I enjoyed 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/LOOcq5N34n
— Max (@FunkCaptMax) April 12, 2017
They even sold out on Opening Day, over 300 cups = 13lbs of grasshoppers…
@darrenrovell Just had some. They aren’t bad. A tad spicy but good! pic.twitter.com/ubtNUoBonx
— Tyler Hanberg (@TylerHanberg) April 12, 2017
Beer & grasshoppers are the new beer & peanuts combination…