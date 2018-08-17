The Second Half Of Prince’s Discography Available For Streaming

Maybe you’re a major Prince fan who knows it all, maybe you have no idea whats going on, but just so you know: only half of Prince’s discography has been available via streaming services since February 2017. The second half, has remained unavailable – that’s 23 albums recorded between 1995 and 2010, only accessible through CD, vinyl and other old school methods of distribution. Well guess what Prince fans… today’s the day!

The second half of Prince’s discography is now available via all streaming services and digital service providers. That includes 1995’s The Gold Experience 1996’s Choas and Disorder 2004’s Musicology and several other titles.

It was stated in a press release that “Many of these albums, long sought-after by fans and collectors, are available for the first time for streaming and download, adding more than 300 essential Prince songs to the artist’s online in-print catalogue.” a guide to the collection has also been published by Discogs, to accompany the launch.

Here is a list of the albums that are now available for streaming:

1. The Gold Experience (1995)

2. Chaos and Disorder (1996)

3. Emancipation (1996)

4. Crystal Ball (1998)

5. The Truth (1998)

6. Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)

7. Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)

8. The Rainbow Children (2001)

9. One Nite Alone… (2002)

10. One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)

11. One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)

12. Xpectation (2003)

13. N.E.W.S. (2003)

14. C-Note (2004)

15. Musicology (2004)

16. The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)

17. The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)

18. 3121 (2006)

19. Planet Earth (2007)

20. Indigo Nights (2008)

21. LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)

22. MPLSoUND (2009)

23. 20Ten (2010)

And that’s not all! As of September 21st, Prince’s Piano and a Microphone will be released. The 35-minute collection includes nine raw tracks, all recorded to cassette at his Kiowa Trail home studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Using only a piano and a mic, the private rehearsal took place just before he hit international stardom and mirrors his final “Piano & A Microphone Tour” from 2016.