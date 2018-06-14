The Sexiest Cow In Britain Has Been Crowned!

A Jersey cow named Char is the winner, now holding the official title of the sexiest cow in Britain…

The steaks are high in this competition!

It takes a lot to win the sexiest cow award – but Char had it in the bag with her swept-back hair and the white accents above her eyes.

Judges were swamped with entries, but Char was a firm favourite. It was a stiff competition, with 40 shortlisted cows from across the UK being judged by a panel including Charles Reader, a cattle judge.

Sadly, the winning cow only gets hay whereas the owner gets a spa day for two. No hoof pedicure!