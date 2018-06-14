Listen Live

The Sexiest Cow In Britain Has Been Crowned!

This is utterly ridiculous!

By Kool Mornings

A Jersey cow named Char is the winner, now holding the official title of the sexiest cow in Britain…

The steaks are high in this competition!

It takes a lot to win the sexiest cow award – but Char had it in the bag with her swept-back hair and the white accents above her eyes.

 

Judges were swamped with entries, but Char was a firm favourite. It was a stiff competition, with 40 shortlisted cows from across the UK being judged by a panel including Charles Reader, a cattle judge.

Sadly, the winning cow only gets hay whereas the owner gets a spa day for two. No hoof pedicure!

Related posts

Domino’s Has Launched It’s Paving For Pizza Initiative!

New Research Suggests That Kids Are Getting Dumb And Dumber.

Americans Are Standing By Canada #ThanksCanada