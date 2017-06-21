The Shoe Tree in Springwater has been cut down.

The tree stood tall on Crossland Rd for decades becoming a landmark of sorts! There are so many stories as to how the shoe tree came to be, one legend behind the shoe tree is that is was started by a Wasaga Beach Family who invited visitors to throw shoes on the tree….

A local librarian did some digging and reported it was a tradition for cottage visitors to throw a pair of shoes in the tree.

The shoe tree stood tall and proud for years before being cut down on Tuesday! The County of Simcoe said it was a dangerous situation!

“There was too many people going across the road and almost getting hit and taking pictures and it was becoming a liability,” Stephen Bumstead of Ray’s Tree Service explained as to why the County said it wanted the tree cut down.

Our very own Brenda Devine with the Shoe Tree!