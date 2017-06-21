Listen Live

The Shoe Tree in Springwater has been cut down.

1.2 tonnes of shoes were removed and than taken away in a one-tonne dump truck!

By Kool Mornings

The tree stood tall on Crossland Rd for decades becoming a landmark of sorts! There are so many stories as to how the shoe tree came to be, one legend behind the shoe tree is that is was started by a Wasaga Beach Family who invited visitors to throw shoes on the tree….

A local librarian did some digging and reported it was a tradition for cottage visitors to throw a pair of shoes in the tree.

The shoe tree stood tall and proud for years before being cut down on Tuesday!  The County of Simcoe said it was a dangerous situation!

“There was too many people going across the road and almost getting hit and taking pictures and it was becoming a liability,” Stephen Bumstead of Ray’s Tree Service explained as to why the County said it wanted the tree cut down. 

Our very own Brenda Devine with the Shoe Tree!

Related posts

Why your kids should always eat their broccoli

This is how hot it has to be in your office before you can legally walk out

Newly Discovered “Peanut Worm” looks a little funny?