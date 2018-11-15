The Shoebox Project Simcoe

Between now and December 1st please join the Shoebox Project and collect donations for at-risk women in our Community!

There are many ways to participate. You can volunteer, host your own gift party and Corporate sponsorships!

Please donate luxury items, like makeup, perfume, gift cards and fill a shoebox and help give a special lady a gift this holiday season!

Charlie has already started her shoebox!

Have any questions? Email our team at simcoecounty@shoeboxproject.com or click here for more information!