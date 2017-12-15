The Simpson’s Once Again Predicts The Future
In 1998 The Simpson's said that Disney would Buy Fox!
The Simpson’s Predicted that Disney would buy Fox back in 1998. Once again, The Simpson’s can predict the future.
The episode was “When you Dish upon a Star” and is aired November 8th of that year…
The Simpsons have accurately predicted several events including the fact that Donald Trump would become president of the United States
Back in 2000, the show made that prediction during the ‘Bart to the Future’ episode.