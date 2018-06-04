The Single Most Disgusting Thing On Earth, According To Science!

Volunteers were asked to rate scenarios by how disgusting they were – and infected wounds producing pus were rated as the most disgusting.

During the study, researchers found that women find all categories more disgusting than men due to the fact that women’s emotion of disgust is strutted around things which pose a risk of disease.

Disgust is recognized as an emotion which helps people avoid infection and the risk it poses.

Poor hygiene, animals or insects carrying disease and risky sexual behaviour are among the distinct triggers of disgust that can help humans avoid disease and infection, according to a study led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

The others are skin conditions such as lesions or boils, food that is rotting or has gone bad and having an atypical appearance, such as a deformity.

Fun Fact:

It takes 15 to 20 seconds of hand washing to kill disease-causing germs, but most people only wash their hands for about 6 seconds, including restaurant workers. Improper hand washing contributes to nearly 50 percent of all foodborne illness outbreaks.