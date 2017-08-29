The Smarter You Are The More Likely You Are To Walk Around Naked

Who knew? The smarter you are, the more likely you are to walk around the house naked, which means I now have a valid reason for dropping my pants when I get home.

According to a new study from the University of Rochester in New York found some interesting personality traits and quirks that are associated with intelligence.

They found that the smarter you are, the more likely you are to…

1. Walk around the house naked.

2. Swear a lot.

3. Eat spicy foods for breakfast.

The study also found that extroverted people are most likely to speed, gamble, and tell dirty jokes. And if you were wondering… pleasant, agreeable people are most likely to sing in the shower and do random nice things to help out other people.