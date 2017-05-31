The Strange Way They Sell Homes in Australia

I’ve been watching an Australian TV show called Offspring. It’s a great show. In a couple episodes, the characters are shown buying houses and it was very strange. Instead of working with a realtor and making an offer, they do it completely differently.

They have a live auction!

The house is open for viewings for a set time and the auction date is listed. If you want to buy the house, you show up for the auction and bid! You get to see everyone else who wants the house and you need to outbid them if you want to win!

Check it out- here’s one example: