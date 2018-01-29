Listen Live

The Theatre At The Five Points Has Been Named…

Over 600 Suggestions Narrowed Down to One

By News

…and it’s called the Five Points Theatre. After over six hundred suggestions from the public were voted on, it was whittled down to a shortlist of five. Of those, over 2,400 votes were cast, and the name was today unveiled on the stage of the newly christened playhouse. The Five Points Theatre was the favourite among the other four finalists; Centre Stage Barrie, Live at the Five, Portage Centre, and the Spirit Catcher Theatre just didn’t make the cut.

