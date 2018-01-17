The Tide Pod Challenge. It’s Dangerous! Stop It

The latest STUPID and Dangerous challenge online is with Tide Pods. Teenagers and college kids, for the most part, are eating them, cooking them and even smoking them…

The scary part is, it can kill you kids.

Swallowing even a small amount of the highly-concentrated detergent found in pods (which can happen if it’s bitten and spit out) can cause some serious gastrointestinal issues.

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, there were more than 10,500 reported exposures to highly concentrated laundry detergent by children age 5 and younger in 2017. Tide has taken appropriate steps to ensure their product has safety guards on packaging to keep smaller children safe.

However, the sad part, kids know better but the internet makes normally sane people do some insane things.

Tide has created a PSA with an NFLer telling kids “NO.”

