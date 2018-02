These are Charlie’s Top Cheesy songs for Valentine’s Day! And yes, there is a mixed tape!

All-4-One- I Swear

Enrique Iglesias- Hero!

NSYNC- (God Must have spent) A little more time on you!

Boyz II Men – I’ll make love to you (They submit to your demand)

Thinking out Loud (Ed Sheeran)

I killed this cassette single in grade 7

Can you feel the love tonight (Elton John)

Power of Love (Celine Dion)