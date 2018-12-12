The Top Google Searches In Canada For 2018!

According to Google, one of the most searched questions was “Why do dogs eat poop?” and ‘Why do Greeks break plates?”

We seem to love our sports also with The World Cup and the Winter Olympics being the top 2 searches of 2018…

The Humboldt Broncos was the third highest search followed by Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade…

We also were very interested in the Canada Post Strike and the Legalization of weed for top news searches this year!

Searches

World Cup Winter Olympic Games Humboldt Broncos Anthony Bourdain Kate Spade Mac Miller Winnipeg Jets Black Panther Avicii Demi Lovato

The questions we asked Google this year!

Why…

Why is Canada Post on strike? Why is 6ix9ine going to jail? Why is Russia banned from the Winter Olympics 2018? Why do Greeks break plates? Why do dogs eat poop? Why was Meek Mill in prison? Why was Roseanne cancelled? Why did Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell break up? Why 420 Is Weed Day? Why are there no NHL players in the 2018 Winter Olympics?

More on what we were searching in 2018