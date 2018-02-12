Listen Live

The Toronto Zoo Baby Rhino Loves Snow

There are now 2 new baby Rhino's and they're adorbs...

By Darryl on the Drive

Just before the end of 2017 The Toronto Zoo welcomed a new baby Rhino.

Then, during the first week of 2018 The Toronto Zoo welcomed a 2nd new baby Rhino.

Just days ago, the baby Rhino saw snow for the very first time.

The baby Rhino shared the same enthusiasm for a shower too

Remember when you had this much energy??

