The Toronto Zoo Baby Rhino Loves Snow
There are now 2 new baby Rhino's and they're adorbs...
Just before the end of 2017 The Toronto Zoo welcomed a new baby Rhino.
Watch as our white rhino calf, born to mom Zohari on December 24, 2017, meets Aunt Sabi (Zohari’s half-sister). A “howdy” is a term used when introducing animals for the first time through a barrier. #RhinoDiaries pic.twitter.com/uVKehq3g5a
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 5, 2018
Then, during the first week of 2018 The Toronto Zoo welcomed a 2nd new baby Rhino.
We are excited to announce that Ashakiran, a 13-year-old female greater one-horned rhino, gave birth to a male calf on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 11:04 am. This is the first birth of 2018 for the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/Hlqs0lVhvt
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 8, 2018
Just days ago, the baby Rhino saw snow for the very first time.
This weekend’s snowy forecast looks a bit cuter with our baby white rhino, don’t you think? 憐❄️ #BabyRhinoDiaries #TwoTinyRhinos pic.twitter.com/hnvifwKNIT
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 10, 2018
The baby Rhino shared the same enthusiasm for a shower too
Splish, Splash, our calf is taking a bath! Check out our latest #BabyRhinoDiaries: https://t.co/F1xyq7uyED pic.twitter.com/hUHTHoIXwE
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 23, 2018
Remember when you had this much energy??
Our greater one-horned rhino calf loves to play! He is very curious and interested in discovering new things for himself (with mom in tow, of course). He also loves to play with mom by running around and climbing on her. #BabyRhinoDiaries #TwoTinyRhinos pic.twitter.com/QCSS1aPXEn
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 31, 2018