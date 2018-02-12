The Toronto Zoo Baby Rhino Loves Snow

Just before the end of 2017 The Toronto Zoo welcomed a new baby Rhino.

Watch as our white rhino calf, born to mom Zohari on December 24, 2017, meets Aunt Sabi (Zohari’s half-sister). A “howdy” is a term used when introducing animals for the first time through a barrier. #RhinoDiaries pic.twitter.com/uVKehq3g5a — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 5, 2018

Then, during the first week of 2018 The Toronto Zoo welcomed a 2nd new baby Rhino.

We are excited to announce that Ashakiran, a 13-year-old female greater one-horned rhino, gave birth to a male calf on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 11:04 am. This is the first birth of 2018 for the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/Hlqs0lVhvt — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 8, 2018

Just days ago, the baby Rhino saw snow for the very first time.

This weekend’s snowy forecast looks a bit cuter with our baby white rhino, don’t you think? 憐❄️ #BabyRhinoDiaries #TwoTinyRhinos pic.twitter.com/hnvifwKNIT — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 10, 2018

The baby Rhino shared the same enthusiasm for a shower too

Splish, Splash, our calf is taking a bath! Check out our latest #BabyRhinoDiaries: https://t.co/F1xyq7uyED pic.twitter.com/hUHTHoIXwE — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 23, 2018

Remember when you had this much energy??