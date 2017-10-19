The Tragically Hip’s Long time running Documentary will air Friday

Canadians all over the world were heartbroken to learn the sad news that Gord Downie had passed away yesterday. In the wake of Downie’s passing, The Tragically Hip’s Long time running Doc will air tomorrow night on CTV; earlier than initially planned.

The Movie doc was originally scheduled to air in November, but will now premier commercial free at 8pm on CTV Friday, October 20th. The doc follows the band’s cross-Canada “Man Machine Poem” tour that took place last summer.