Listen Live

The Trailer For “Avengers: Infinity War” Has Arrived

And It Is Spectacular

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

This is gonna be good.

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has arrived. In it, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) arrives on earth to wreak havoc as he attempts to collect 6 Infinity Stones. It’s clear Thanos is there to mess things up, because “In time, you will know what it’s like to lose,” are the first words we hear from him.

Infinity War is set to be the superhero movie to end all superhero movies. It unites not just the original Avengers (Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, The Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye), but also the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other superhero from 17 Marvel films over the last decade. The movie is so big that the story will spill over to a second, still-untitled Avengers movie set for release in 2019.

Infinity War hits theatres on May 4th.

Watch the entire trailer below:

Related posts

Watch: Hanson Releases New Video For “Finally It’s Christmas”

New Music Showdown- November 28th, 2017

2018 Grammy Nominations Announced

New Music Showdown- November 27th, 2017

New Music Showdown- November 23rd, 2017

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Adam Levine Busk In NYC Subway Undercover

New Music Showdown- November 22nd, 2017

WATCH: P!nk & Channing Tatum Play Husband & Wife

Steve And Dustin From ‘Stranger Things’ Answer Fans’ Most Burning Questions