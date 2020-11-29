The Trailer For “Avengers: Infinity War” Has Arrived

This is gonna be good.

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has arrived. In it, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) arrives on earth to wreak havoc as he attempts to collect 6 Infinity Stones. It’s clear Thanos is there to mess things up, because “In time, you will know what it’s like to lose,” are the first words we hear from him.

Infinity War is set to be the superhero movie to end all superhero movies. It unites not just the original Avengers (Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, The Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye), but also the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other superhero from 17 Marvel films over the last decade. The movie is so big that the story will spill over to a second, still-untitled Avengers movie set for release in 2019.

Infinity War hits theatres on May 4th.

Watch the entire trailer below: