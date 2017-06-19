The Twins have arrived!

Beyoncé’s twins have arrived and Blue Ivy now has a younger brother and sister , according to multiple reports.

Details have been kept under wraps o n the twins ‘ arrival, which reportedly happened in a Los Angeles hospital on Monday , June 12. However, according to TMZ, a “minor issue” has kept the Bey babies in for a longer-than-expected stay.

Meanwhile, Mathew Knowles, seemingly scooped his own daughter with the birth confirmation in a Twitter post on Sunday, writing: “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday.”