The two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday’s Academy Awards will never work the Oscars again.

The academy president told The Associated Press that Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, the PwC accountants who handled the winners’ envelopes at Sunday’s show, have been permanently removed from all film academy dealings. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ relationship with PwC, which has been responsible for tallying and revealing Oscar winners for 83 years, remains under review…

Books on the way coming from the Obama’s…

Barack and Michelle Obama have both signed deals with Penguin Random House publishing to the tune of $60 million. Their books are said to be about the White House years. Barack Obama’s book is a strong contender to attract the largest advance for any ex-president; the previous record is believed to be $15 million for Bill Clinton’s My Life. Titles and release dates for the Obamas’ books were not immediately available.

New Music is Coming!

Avril Lavigne is planning to release a new album in 2017. She shared the news with Billboard: “I challenged myself as a songwriter and I wanted to write about topics I hadn’t hit on before. There’s the love topic, but a lot of these songs are about life.

Cast of Big Bang Theory make incredible gesture to fellow cast members!

Big Bang Theory original cast all took a pay cut from their $100,000 per episode salaries to help increase pay for Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch! Both actresses are said to be making about $200,000 per episode right now… The original 5 agreed to take a $100,000 cut to bump up Bialik & Rauch to $500,000….

Throwback Thursday!

Throwback Thursday and because this takes me back to my childhood- 90’s were awesome! Ryan Gosling & JT Singing Jodeci’s “Cry For You” #ThrowbackVideo