The Very Canadian Jean Machine Will Be Closing All Its Stores In February!
But will I buy my Silvers!
Charlie & Dale sing the Blue Jean Blues…
All the location are in Ontario and they stock brands like Guess, Levi’s, and the 90’s classic Silvers!
If you shop at the store in Georgian Mall at this point- you cannot exchange.
Jean Machine has been around for 42 years and filed for bankruptcy protection last January because of growing competition from H&M and Nordstrom.
To our valued customers – a very important message 💙 pic.twitter.com/ySqAjEWgox
— Jean Machine (@jeanmachine) November 1, 2018