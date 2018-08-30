Listen Live

The Very last Blockbuster In The States Is Hanging On Thanks To Beer!

If you don't bring the empties back on time, will you be charged a late fee?

By Dirt/Divas

The last location known to man is in Bend, Oregon and its got its own beer that appears to be attracting more than those just looking to take a selfie…

As a tribute to the last standing video rental joint a local brewery has created an ale that will make its big debut on September 21st at the Blockbuster!  The Beer will come in cases shaped like a VHS tape.

