The Very last Blockbuster In The States Is Hanging On Thanks To Beer!
If you don't bring the empties back on time, will you be charged a late fee?
The last location known to man is in Bend, Oregon and its got its own beer that appears to be attracting more than those just looking to take a selfie…
As a tribute to the last standing video rental joint a local brewery has created an ale that will make its big debut on September 21st at the Blockbuster! The Beer will come in cases shaped like a VHS tape.
The last Blockbuster store in America is right here in Bend, and we were lucky enough to brew an extremely special beer with them. We promise each sip will deliver you back to a time when cracking open that blue and white VHS case was the sound of an epic Saturday evening. To celebrate the beer release, we are throwing a block party at… You guessed it. Blockbuster! Grab some popcorn and head to our Facebook for party details. #bekindrewind and #drinkbeer 🍻