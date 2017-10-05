The Walking Dead AND Stranger Things Return in October
Is October the best TV watching month of the year?
TV watching goes next level this October with two of the most popular Television Series making long awaited returns. Both coincidentally and quite perfectly just before Halloween.
The Walking Dead: Season 8
WHEN: October 22nd on AMC
PLOT: 16 episodes of all out war with the Survivors of Alexandria taking on Negan and the Saviors
Stranger Things: Season 2
WHEN: October 27th on Netflix
PLOT: Set in Hawkins in the fall of 1984, the story continues as supernatural forces once again begin to affect the town and Will’s disappearance was only the beginning.