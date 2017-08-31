The Walking Dead gets its own version of Pokemon Go!

Remember last year when everyone lost their mind’s over Pokemon Go. This year- it will be zombie’s! AMC is hoping that people are as passionate about the dead as they were about Pokemon.



The network and Next Games dropped a trailer Tuesday for “The Walking Dead: Our World, in other words, in this virtual zombie apocalypse, you can fight the walkers wherever you’re walking in the world of Rick, Negan and the Saviors. “Our World,” said to be coming soon to iOS and Android devices, is timed to the Oct. 22 Season 8 premiere of “The Walking Dead.” And if Zombie’s aren’t your thing, a similar game is coming for Star Was fans this December!