The Walking Dead Returns This Sunday

The Mid-Season 7 Premiere of The Walking Dead Sunday signals a new beginning…

Your Sundays belong to #TWD now. #TWDreturns on Feb 12 at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/1xu11tUBfK — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 6, 2017

Negan ruled the first half of Season 7 with his barbed-wire bat, but now Daryl has escaped to rejoin the group and Rick is ready to rise up…

According to TWD Executive Producer, Greg Nicotero (in this interview) each of the communities will connect and join forces to fight back..