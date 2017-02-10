Listen Live

The Walking Dead Returns This Sunday

It's time... Rise Up

By Darryl on the Drive

The Mid-Season 7 Premiere of The Walking Dead Sunday signals a new beginning…

 

Negan ruled the first half of Season 7 with his barbed-wire bat, but now Daryl has escaped to rejoin the group and Rick is ready to rise up…

According to TWD Executive Producer, Greg Nicotero (in this interview) each of the communities will connect and join forces to fight back..

 

