The Waterbed Turns 50!

The waterbed industry has had its ups and downs over the decades. Mostly downs if you’re looking at the past 30 years. To mark the anniversary, the sexy bed made popular in the 60’s, 70’s is said to be making a comeback!

The bed’s inventor, Charlie Hall (now 74) says he’s designed a new product for a generation that never got to experience the free-form floating bed.

Hall debuted his creation in 1968 at San Francisco State University where he was an industrial design student. Dubbed the “pleasure pit.”

Fears over leaks, the heavy load, ongoing maintenance and seasickness kept many from trying waterbeds out.

At its peak, waterbeds represented 15% of all bed sales in Canada!