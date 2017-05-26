The Weirdest and Best Toronto shows Ever!

BlogTO has put together an epic piece on Toronto’s best or Weirdest TV Shows… Check them out!

Polka Dot Door

Based upon the popular BBC kid’s show Play School, Polka Dot Door is now best remembered for its monosyllabic mascot Polkaroo. The series rain daily from 1971 until 1993 on TVOntario, during which time the male host always managed to step away and miss Polkaroo due to the creature’s affinity with the female hosts. Other notable characters included the long suffering toys (Humpty, Dumpty, Marigold and Bear) who spoke in silent code, inanimate story-time mouse, and rarely seen French Canadian cat Minou.

The Friendly Giant

Serene TV magic featured the baritone voiced Bob Homme telling stories and playing music with his puppet friends Jerome the Giraffe and Rusty the Rooster in a castle way up in the sky. Running 15 minutes per episode, featuring a conversational tone, freestyle jazz sessions, and a silver haired host, this type of show is now unimaginable.

The Elephant Show

Sharon, Lois and Bram were like the original Wiggles – folk singing grown-ups whose music was strangely irresistible to youngsters. Their TV show mixed live concert footage with life lesson parables starring an Elephant costume who spoke only in Tuba bursts.

Today’s Special

Oh, TVOntario- you are missed! Series attained a massive cult following in the United States thanks to its appearance on Nickelodeon. Mannequin Jeff magically comes to life after hours at the downtown Simpson’s department store and experiences the joys and sorrows of life along with his friends Jody, Muffy and security guard Sam Crenshaw.