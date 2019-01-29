The Wiggles Release All New Kids Song
It's the Baby Shark of potty training...
According to ‘The Wiggles’ they’ve had many requests from parents over the years to release a song for kids learning to use the bathroom.
Whether it’s bribery, traditional methods or special tricks potty training isn’t always easy.
potty training is the worst🙄 so annoying
— Ni🦋 (@xonijae_) January 29, 2019
It can be a true test of patience.
Potty training is stressful 😅
— Momma🐻 (@PaigeArtrip) January 29, 2019
Maybe it’s true, a potty training anthem is the savior parents needed.