The Wiggles Release All New Kids Song

It's the Baby Shark of potty training...

By Darryl on the Drive

According to ‘The Wiggles’ they’ve had many requests from parents over the years to release a song for kids learning to use the bathroom.

Whether it’s bribery, traditional methods or special tricks potty training isn’t always easy.

It can be a true test of patience.

Maybe it’s true, a potty training anthem is the savior parents needed.

