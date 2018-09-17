Listen Live

The Wonkey Donkey Children’s Book Has Gone Viral

Sold out everywhere, except here...

By Darryl on the Drive

Thanks to a Scottish Granny’s hysterical and contagious laugh, a previously discontinued book is seeing a reassurance is sales. Since the end of August this video has over 700,00 views.

The Wonkey Donkey by Craig Smith was published in 2009, book stores weren’t even carrying copies anymore. This has now become 2018’s must-have children’s book.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This was one of my #favourite #books #thewonkeydonkey #goodmemories #funtimes lots of #laughs xxx

A post shared by S A V A N N A H ➕ C L A R K E (@savannah.clarke) on

Amazon is offering paperback copies for $300 and up. Chapters Indigo locations are now taking per-orders of The Wonkey Donkey, it’s $9.99 and will be available October 15th, good luck!

 

 

Related posts

This Spa Features a Red Wine Bath

Saskatoon Police Sing Backstreet Boys “I Want it That Way”

WATCH: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Preview