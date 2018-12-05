The World’s First Screen Free Smart Phone
No one yelling "Get off your phone"
The is so much evidence mounting that says giving young children screens that fit in their hands isn’t great for their bodies OR brains.
Your kids are at the age- you want them to have a phone or they want a phone- but how do you control the screen time- ensuring that they don’t become addicted and turn into zombies…
Check this out!
Introducing RELAY! It’s got one-touch dialing and works like a walkie-talkie that can call Grandma across the country as well as their BFF next door. And get this — the Relay doesn’t collect or store any personal data, pictures or video…