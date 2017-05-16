Theft And Squatter Charges Laid By South Simcoe Police

Couple of teens are charged in thefts in Bradford and Innisfil. A 17-year-old charged with the theft of gas Saturday from a gas station in Bradford. He’s also charged with two other thefts from the same station in the last two weeks. Surveillance video a help in this case.

Another 17 year old arrested after several cars were broken into along Hill and Inniswood Streets in Innisfil. Witnesses pointed the suspect out as he walked by them while police were taking their report.

And a 32 year old man has been charged after an Innisfil man found a squatter living in his boathouse. Appears this fella had been living there, unnoticed, for several months.