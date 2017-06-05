Theft From Cars, Theft of Cars, RecPlex B&E, and Drug Charges

A reminder from police about locking your car after a spate of thefts from vehicles in Bradford. Investigators claim a series of vehicles were broken into overnight Thursday and Friday, along Prince, Longview, Breeze, and Noble Drives. Officers hope to have some still images to share soon.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Tercel was swiped from a Bradford driveway, after the keys were left in it. A Kulpin Ave. man told police he left the keys in the car Thursday night, as his hands were full from carrying in the groceries. Another Bradford man claims his white Ford van was taken from a Miller Park Ave. parking lot sometime between Tuesday and Friday of last week.

Three teens are up on B&E charges, after Huntsville OPP say someone broke into the snack bar at the McCulley-Robertson Sports Complex. The intrusion alarm went off around 1:00 Sunday morning, and police arrived to find plenty of snacks and drinks were taken. All three will explain themselves to a judge in early July.

A 16-year-old Innisfil boy will also have his day in court to explain two Possession charges laid Saturday morning. South Simcoe Police stopped a vehicle in Alcona around 3am, saying he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A teen in the back seat allegedly fessed up to having some pot on him, while police claim to have also found cocaine during the arrest.