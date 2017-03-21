Theft Suspects Stand Out From Crowd

Two Barrie men, ages 28 and 50, have been charged in the theft of drywall tools from Simcoe Building Centre near Ferndale Drive and Dunlop Street in Barrie. Police say the pair was seen in the store,selecting various items.Witnesses say they left without paying. They were spotted a short time later walking near Ferndale and Fox Run, carrying a bucket with the store name on its side. Police were called and the men were quickly arrested. In addition to the building centre theft, one of the accused has been charged in a residential break-in in early February.