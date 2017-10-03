Listen Live

There Are No Boundaries, Pumpkin Spice Deodorant Exists

Pumpkin Spice has entered the bathroom...

By Darryl on the Drive

Pumpkin Spice Season has become as hauntingly scary as Halloween.

Inspired by pumpkin spice latte, Native has allowed this obsessive over the top autumn theme to enter our bathrooms. According to the website description it contains “subtle notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.”

With each passing week we learn about a new ridiculous way to ruin something by including a pumpkin style twist.

I’ll stick with pumpkin pie this weekend!

