There could be a Blossom Reboot

Break out your floppy hats, “Blossom” fans — a reboot could be in the works!

“Blossom” alum Joey Lawrence told Us Weekly that he and his former co-star Mayim Bialik are on board for a revival of the show.

Joey Lawrence said in an interview “If we can find the right piece and the right way in for a reboot/reunion, we’re both open to it. There’s a lot of talk around it, so we’ll see!”

The hit NBC show, which ran from 1990 to 1995, starred Bialik as Blossom Russo, a smart and spunky teen living with her divorced musician dad and two older brothers, including goofball jock Joey Russo (Lawrence), who immortalized the unforgettable catchphrase “Whoa!”