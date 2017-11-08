There Has Been Inappropriate Videos Popping Up On YouTube Kids!

There has been concern lately about inappropriate videos popping on YouTube kids.



Disturbing videos hiding behind familiar cartoon characters are making their way on to YouTube and are finding young audiences.

Tips to avoid such content: include following only trusted YouTube channels, carefully setting and updating parental controls for video programs and apps, listening to and watching content with your children, and keeping electronic devices in an open area while they’re being used.

