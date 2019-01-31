There is a live-action Hot Wheels movie coming courtesy of Mattel films and Warner Bros. Hot wheels have been around since 1968 and just like Barbie, have been a staple ever since!

In the last few years, the toy company has been branching out into the movie business as we all eagerly await the live-action barrie movie starring Margot Robbie!

No additional details have been given on this new Hot Wheels movie yet, we’re still waiting on talent and release date!

FUN FACT:

Hot Wheels toys continue to be a hot commodity for children, as Mattel reports over 500 million cars are sold every year – making it the number one selling toy in the world. (and I own most of them)