Listen Live

There Is A Live-Action Hot Wheels Movie Coming!

Start your engines!

By Dirt/Divas

There is a live-action Hot Wheels movie coming courtesy of Mattel films and Warner Bros.  Hot wheels have been around since 1968 and just like Barbie, have been a staple ever since!

In the last few years, the toy company has been branching out into the movie business as we all eagerly await the live-action barrie movie starring Margot Robbie!

No additional details have been given on this new Hot Wheels movie yet, we’re still waiting on talent and release date!

FUN FACT:

Hot Wheels toys continue to be a hot commodity for children, as Mattel reports over 500 million cars are sold every year – making it the number one selling toy in the world. (and I own most of them)

Related posts

Paula Abdul Has Cancelled Her Casino Rama Concert!

Maroon 5 Won’t Be Doing A Press Conference Before The Super Bowl!

The Lego 2 Movie Is Packed With Cameos!