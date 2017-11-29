Listen Live

There Is Now A Justin Trudeau 2018 “My Canadian Boyfriend” Calendar

12 months of Justin! it's going to be a great 2018!

By Dirt/Divas

Looking for that perfect gift for someone who loves Canadian politics and a crying PM- You’re in luck! There is now a Justin Trudeau 2018 “My Canadian Boyfriend” calendar. 12 epic months of our PM posing wearing a suit, holding a puppy, jogging and even wearing a cowboy hat. What will be your favourite month? The calendar retails for about $13 and is available on Amazon and Walmart websites!

 

Related posts

Pamela Anderson Sent Kim Kardashian A Faux Fur Coat As A Christmas Present.

NBC Has Fired Their Popular Morning News Anchor Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jennifer Lopez Is the New Guess Girl