There Is Now An Anxiety Hotline For Dogs To Help Them Deal With The Stress Of Fireworks!

If you’re a dog owner, you know how much dogs don’t like the loud sounds of fireworks going off…. For many dogs, the loud noise and constant booms of the explosives causes them to tremble with fear…

Fireworks are particularly terrifying for dogs because they can hear four times the distance of a human and can hear higher pitched sounds, at a frequency range of 67-45,000 Hz.

There is now a way to help them deal with this occasional problem! There is now a doggy anxiety hotline.

Due to the lack of dealing fingers, humans will need to help their dogs in distress. Dog owners will be able to live-chat a team of specialists who can offer free advice on how to keep your pet calm.

The company launching this service is Healthy Dog, Edgard & Cooper and will be available November 5th…

Tips on how to keep you dog calm during fireworks!

