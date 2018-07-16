There Is Scientific Proof That The Heat Makes You Dumber!

According to a new study from Harvard, when it’s really hot outside, it literally makes people dumber.

Researchers found when there’s a heat wave, students get lower scores on tests than they do when the weather is nice.

The Boston Globe reported that Harvard researchers studied students in housing with and without air conditioning and during a heat wave.

The results: students suffering through the heat performed worse on a series of cognitive tests. So next time you do poorly at a task or test, you can blame it on the heat!