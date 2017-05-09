There is such a thing as Parent burn out! Oh good, I’m not crazy!

An Article in a New York Magazine Titled “Just like Burnout at Work, It’s Possible to Burn Out on Parenting,” the story talked about a recent survey of more than 2,000 parents, conducted by researchers in Belgium. They found that just as people can burn out from their professional jobs, mothers and fathers can burn out, too.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, found that close to 13% of the parents surveyed, 12.9% of mothers and 11.6% of fathers, had what the researchers called “high burnout.” That meant they felt exhausted, less productive and competent and emotionally withdrawn — qualities that are similar to professional burnout — at least once a week.

Not sure I needed a story to tell me about parental burnout- but knowing that other’s are feeling the same as me- makes me feel a little better!

Here’s the story