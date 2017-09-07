There’s a cafe that will turn your dog into a woof-tastic latte

Latte form are is a huge thing right now, from floral art to even rainbow art- but wouldn’t it be cool to have your pooch’s face on your latte? There’s a cafe in Taiwan, who have copied photos of people’s dogs onto hot cups of joe… Neat!

They don’t just do dogs – they’ve also made foam cockroaches, cute cartoon characters and parrots.

Find them at No. 19, Xiamen Street, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 802. Arm yourself with a picture of your furry BFF and demand that they turn them into foam.