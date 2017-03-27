There’s a dude selling a bag of air from an Adele concert

An Adele fan is sharing a true “piece of history” on eBay by putting a “legit bag of air” from one of her concerts on the auction block. The plastic sandwich bag posted on eBay by user Shaun McDonough contains air from Adele’s concert in Adelaide, Australia in mid-March. Mashable reports the bids reached about 155 US dollars — but McDonough claims the original post was taken down. It’s back up now, currently sitting at around 12 dollars US.

No leggings, how about no Pants?

United Airlines is in the middle of a PR disaster after not allowing 3 passengers to board a flight Denver to Minneapolis flight because they were wearing leggings, which is against the dress code required by passengers using staff travel perks. One of the girls was said to be just 10 years old, who after changing into a dress was allowed to board…United Airlines have declared that leggings – i.e. the comfiest item of clothing invented since the snuggie – were unacceptable travel wear.

Leggings have become a hot button topic in the last few years in regards to the policing on what is acceptable / not acceptable attire for women. This latest drama with United Airlines has escalated to the point where celebs are weighing in, and now you have Sarah Silverman and Chrissy Teigen essentially boycotting the airline. Chrissy Teigen going as far as to declare that next time she flies with United; She won’t be adhering to the dress code… Chrissy took to Twitter on Sunday to say this….

“I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.”

Candy Crush game show is in the works. It’s just been revealed that Mario Lopez will host the show.

The show will premiere on July 9th on CBS. So, how will it work? According to THR, “Teams of two will have to use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous interactive game boards, which CBS says will feature next-generation technology, as they conquer Candy Crush and are crowned champions.”

Colin Farrell may be a part of the Live-action Dumbo movie…

Colin Farrell is in talks with Disney regarding its live-action remake of Dumbo…Will Smith was initially slated to be a part of the movie about the flying circus elephant….Colin is slated to portray Holt, a widowed father of two. Tim Burton will direct the film and Tom Hanks has reportedly been approached to play the villain. Former Bond girl Eva Green and Danny Devito are also said to be apart of the new movie…