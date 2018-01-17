There’s A Game Of Thrones Hotel

A HOTEL chain in Finland has created a Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel which may be the closest thing to visiting the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. If you can’t wait another year for more Game of Thrones, why not take a trip to Finland and stay at the specially themed iced hotel?

HBO Nordic has partnered with Lapland Hotels to create the Game of Thrones hotel, which is sculpted out of snow and ice.

Appropriately named the SnowVillage, each of the 10 rooms in the hotel feature an ice sculpture such as a ferocious white walker with glowing blue eyes;

an icy replication of Braavos’ Hall of Faces and a life-size iron throne.

Guests can sleep on a bed completely made of ice and are given thermal sleeping bags to help them stay warm.

Overnight rates start at $400 and the hotel is part of a larger resort that includes a movie theatre, a chapel (for those wanting to say ‘I do’), and restaurant and bar carved out of ice.

The SnowVillage is set to be open until April 30.