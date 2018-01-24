There’s A Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Concert Coming To Toronto

Calling Potter heads of all ages, shapes and sizes – The third instalment of J.K Rowling’s epic series is coming to life at the Sony Centre, Wednesday May 16th to Friday, May 18th.

The thrilling tale of Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban™ will be displayed across the big screen, accompanied by a live choir and symphony orchestra. Transport back to the wizard world while watching Harry use his Marauder Map and cast Patronus Charms.

Grab tickets here or go all out with the limited VIP Premiere Packs – which include a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with the Conductor, premium tickets to the performance, and Conductor-signed artwork.