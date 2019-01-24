There’s A Hot Line That Plays Nothing But Smash Mouth And Its Just What We Need!

First thing in the morning, you wake up and check your social feed hoping to see something good, right! But wouldn’t it be great if you could call a hotline and on the other end is something guaranteed to make you smile? Now there is!

There is a hotline that plays nothing but Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” Boom!

Twitter user @KyleKellyYahner set up a simultaneously useless and flawless number that literally just plays Smash Mouth’s “All Star” when you call it.

The number to call is 830-476-5664. It’s both the perfect number to give to creeps that won’t take no for an answer, and a great place to call when you just need a pick-me-up.