There’s A New Attraction At Universal Orlando!

If you’re headed to Universal Orlando this March Break there’s a new attraction that will leave you thrilled!

The best part of The Trolls Movie…. The naked one, Guy Diamond who farts glitter!

Wait for it….

Its part of the meet and greet package at Universal where you and the family line up to get your picture taken with your favourite characters from Trolls. Branch, Poppy and Guy Diamond (the one who farts glitter) are all apart of the experience!

Let’s face it, there is nothing funnier than a fart, but when you add some glitter- well, that’s a new level of funny!

In a @UniversalORL board room somewhere 4ish months ago. “Okay, time to get to business on the farting troll.” Today : pic.twitter.com/IcKqHzSgBV — Kelley jo (@kelleyjo_) February 4, 2019

If you are headed to the park, here’s a list of the schedule so you don’t miss any of the farts, I mean fun!