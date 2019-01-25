Listen Live

There’s A New Erotic Book Coming From E.L. James!

Oh my!

By Dirt/Divas

E.L. James, “Fifty Shards author has a new erotic love story coming this Spring- April 16th! 

She calls it a “love story with two completely new characters doing their thing, shenanigans ensuing,”  The book is called ‘The Mister’.

According to the publisher, Vintage Books; it will again be a story of sex, wealth and other indulgences, featuring a rich Londoner who “has rarely slept alone.”

The erotic love story is not another 50 Shades, she says. It will not feature a BDSM relationship. “It’s not 50 Shades erotic. 

James, whose “Fifty Shades” books have sold more than 100 million copies and launched a billion dollar movie franchise, says “The Mister” is a modern fairy tale.

