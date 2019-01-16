There’s A New Ghostbusters Movie In The Works!
Jason says "He finally got the keys to the car" from his dad!
Jason Reitman Says he’s working on another Ghostbusters movie!
It was his father Ivan Reitman who directed and produced the original and the sequel in 1984 and 1989!
Sony Pictures says that the film will be going back to its roots for the next movie which is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2020!
Production will begin this summer with no mention of the cast yet!
Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1
— Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019