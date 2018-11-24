There’s A Restaurant Now Serving Buddy The Elf’s Candy Spaghetti!
Sugar!!!!
Buddy loves his sweet foods…One of the most famous scenes from the movie Elf shows Buddy preparing his super healthy breakfast. The Will Ferrell-played character puts basically every sugary item in the cabinets on top of leftover spaghetti pasta, including Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, and syrup.
From now until Christmas day, Chicago restaurant Miss Ricky‘s is serving Buddy’s “Spaghetti Sunday” for $15. The restaurant is housed inside Virgin Hotels Chicago and the incredible (incredibly disgusting?) dish was created by Executive Chef Moosah Reaume.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the iconic holiday movie classic, Elf, and we weren’t going to pass up the opportunity to recreate Buddy’s sweet and quirky breakfast creation. Now through Christmas, you can order @chefmoosah’s take on this dessert dish featuring strawberry sauce, marshmallows, S’mores Pop Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut, syrup and chocolate sauce. Check out our stories for more from @nbcchicago!