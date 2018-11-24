Listen Live

There’s A Restaurant Now Serving Buddy The Elf’s Candy Spaghetti!

Sugar!!!!

By Kool Eats

Buddy loves his sweet foods…One of the most famous scenes from the movie Elf shows Buddy preparing his super healthy breakfast. The Will Ferrell-played character puts basically every sugary item in the cabinets on top of leftover spaghetti pasta, including Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, and syrup.

From now until Christmas day, Chicago restaurant Miss Ricky‘s is serving Buddy’s “Spaghetti Sunday” for $15. The restaurant is housed inside Virgin Hotels Chicago and the incredible (incredibly disgusting?) dish was created by Executive Chef Moosah Reaume.

 

