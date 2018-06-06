There’s a Tornado Warning…

Simcoe County’s Manager of 911 and Emergency Planning, Cathy Clark, says the days when we have a Tornado Watch then aWarning back to a Watch and another warning are the days when we are most at risk. She says people tend to ‘tune it out’.

A Tornado Watch is an indication that conditions are such a tornado could occur but forecasters aren’t really sure.

A Tornado Warning is an indication conditions are such a tornado could develop at any moment; that funnel clouds may have already been spotted

A Tornado Warning, says Clark, is to be taken “incredibly seriously”.

DO

seek shelter in a structurally sound building, preferably in a basement; failing that, an interior room with no windows

lay down in a ditch away from overhead power lines; the lowest point of land you can find will be the safest

DON’T