There’s a Tornado Warning…

Should be taken "incredibly seriously"

By What to do if..., What To Do If...

Simcoe County’s Manager of 911 and Emergency Planning, Cathy Clark, says the days when we have a Tornado Watch then aWarning back to a Watch and another warning are the days when we are most at risk. She says people tend to ‘tune it out’.

A Tornado Watch is an indication that conditions are such a tornado could occur but forecasters aren’t really sure.

A Tornado Warning is an indication conditions are such a tornado could develop at any moment; that funnel clouds may have already been spotted

A Tornado Warning, says Clark, is to be taken “incredibly seriously”.

 

DO seek shelter in a structurally sound building, preferably in a basement; failing that, an interior room with no windows

DO lay down in a ditch away from overhead power lines; the lowest point of land you can find will be the safest

DON’T stay out in the open

DON’T seek shelter in a shed

DON’T stay in your car; it can be lifted from the ground and tossed around like a toy; there have also been cases of people being sucked out of their vehicle through a sunroof

DON’T seek shelter under a bridge; debris will blow under a bridge and there’s a danger of collapse

DON’T seek shelter in a culvert; there’s the potential for flash flooding that could be deadly

